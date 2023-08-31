Viki Graber

FREEMAN — Viki Graber, a Freeman community native who regularly demonstrates willow weaving at Schmeckfest, will be offering a variety of classes at Heritage Hall Museum & Archives on Sept. 28-Oct. 1.

Designed with all ages in mind, participants can choose from four unique items: two stars, a trivet, a vindspiraler, or a basket. Classes are open to youth as well as adults; materials are provided, and students will keep the items they make.

