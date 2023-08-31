FREEMAN — Viki Graber, a Freeman community native who regularly demonstrates willow weaving at Schmeckfest, will be offering a variety of classes at Heritage Hall Museum & Archives on Sept. 28-Oct. 1.
Designed with all ages in mind, participants can choose from four unique items: two stars, a trivet, a vindspiraler, or a basket. Classes are open to youth as well as adults; materials are provided, and students will keep the items they make.
Registration must be made by Sept. 9 so materials can be prepared for the classes.
Graber, who lives in Goshen, Ind., is a fourth-generation artisan who transforms willow shoots into functional and decorative items.
“We’re thrilled that Viki is making the trip from her home in Indiana to share her skills with her home community,” said Marnette (Ortman) Hofer, archivist and executive director at HHM&A. “Celebrating our traditions and passing them to new generations is an important part of our mission.”
Graber is offering her time and materials as a fundraising project for HHM&A.
Information about the schedule, projects and class fees (which include both instruction and materials) is available at the museum (open 9-4 weekdays and 1-4 weekends). You can also call 605-925-7545 or email the museum at info@heritagehallmuseum.com.
The museum operates as an independent, non-profit organization. Summer hours are 9 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays and 1-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday from May through September. The museum is open weekday afternoons from October through April and is always also open by appointment.
