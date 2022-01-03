Local Legislators Part Of Impeachment Group

Two District 18 lawmakers — both Yankton attorneys — say they will remain impartial as they consider if and how to impeach Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg, who comes from their hometown.
District 18 Reps. Mike Stevens (R-Yankton) and Ryan Cwach (D-Yankton) have been appointed to the House Select Committee On Investigation. The nine-member group will consider whether to recommend that the entire House vote on impeaching Ravnsborg.
The two District 18 lawmakers say they won’t allow Ravnsborg’s hometown ties with Yankton affect their work on the committee and, if it occurs, considering articles of impeachment before the full House.
“I believe the committee owes it to the voters to be impartial on all things related to impeachment,” Cwach told the Press & Dakotan.
Stevens, the committee co-chair, has also spoken of the importance of collecting all of the facts and remaining impartial throughout the process.
If the House impeaches Ravnsborg, the Senate will hold its trial 20 days later. South Dakota has never impeached a state official, taking the special committee and full Legislature into uncharted waters.
The impeachment process is political, not criminal, and would decide whether to remove Ravnsborg from office. His legal case has gone through the courts.
As part of a plea deal, Ravnsborg pleaded no contest last August to two misdemeanor charges— driving outside his lane and driving while using an electronic device — for the September 2020 vehicular death of Joe Boever on Highway 14 west of Highmore in Hyde County.
Ravnsborg received no jail time, and he was fined $500 for each count and $3,742 for court costs.
While some officials, including Gov. Kristi Noem, have called for his resignation, Ravnsborg has remained in office. He maintains that he is doing a good job for the people of South Dakota and has indicated he will run for re-election.
He would face former AG Marty Jackley, a Republican, who has announced his bid to run for his former office. Jackley told the Press & Dakotan he plans to focus his campaign on his record and achievements, not on the outcome of legal and political proceedings involving Ravnsborg.
The House committee has a great deal of work ahead of it, Stevens said.
“The House Select Committee on Investigation next meets on Jan. 17 as we continue to review the voluminous amounts of records, photographs and reports provided by the governor’s office,” he said.
“In addition to this information, the committee’s special counsel, Rapid City lawyer Sara Frankenstein, was given authority by the committee to begin a discovery process to collect additional evidence from the Department of Public Safety, (accident reconstruction expert) John Daly and the Hyde County State’s Attorney’s Office.
“As a result, no time table can be set until the committee feels that all of the relevant information has been obtained. Fairness requires that all information concerning this matter be obtained and considered before any decision is made.”
The House Select Committee will also meet Jan. 18-19, where it anticipates taking testimony in open session from Craig Price, the secretary of the Department of Public Safety; two investigators from the North Dakota Bureau of Investigation who assisted South Dakota; a South Dakota state trooper and Daly.
Cwach agreed on the need for gathering all necessary information, but he also doesn’t want to see unnecessary delays.
“There is no deadline for making a recommendation, but I personally think this matter needs to be resolved sooner rather than later so the state can move forward again, regardless of outcome,” he said.
The House Select Committee initially met in executive (closed) session for attorney-client privilege and for confidentiality to discuss evidence before it, Cwach said.
“The initial meetings were in executive session so the committee could meet with our special counsel and also review the evidence that the governor provided to our committee. No action was taken in executive session,” he said.
“I anticipate that there will still be some executive-session meetings in the future, but as we are moving forward now, there will hopefully be far more public sessions discussing the impeachment of the attorney general.”
The process needs to remain as open as possible to the public, Cwach said.
“There is a lot of speculation and curiosity about what exactly happened and how it impacts law enforcement in South Dakota,” he said. “Regardless of outcome, my priority for the impeachment committee is to bring more transparency to the situation.”
Stevens believes the nine-member committee will perform double duty as the 2022 Legislature opens Jan. 11.
“We have an immense amount of work ahead of us (for the Select Committee),” he said. “I anticipate that we will be meeting during the legislative session in addition to our legislative duties.”
South Dakota House Speaker Spencer Gosch (R-Glenham) has appointed eight members, along with himself, to the Select Committee. Besides Stevens and Cwach, the other committee members include State Reps. Kent Peterson (R-Salem), Jamie Smith (D-Sioux Falls), Doug Barthel (R-Sioux Falls), Kevin Jensen (R-Canton), Steve Haugaard (R-Sioux Falls), Jon Hansen (R-Dell Rapids) and Gosch.
As part of its regional coverage, the Press & Dakotan sought email comments from Cwach, Stevens, Peterson and Jensen. The newspaper did not receive a response from Peterson and Jensen.
