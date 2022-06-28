Parker Bond Issue Comes Up Short Again

PARKER — For the second time in a month, a majority of Parker voters has backed a school bond issue which still lost.
In both cases, the bond issue won a solid majority but fell short of the 60% threshold needed for passage.
In Tuesday’s election, the $3.5 million bond election failed with 58.1% voting yes, according to Business Manager Jim Vogel. The election drew 500 voters, for 32.1% turnout.
The election drew more voters and a higher approval rating than last month’s first try at the ballot box.
In May, voters gave majority approval to a $5 million bond issue. In that election, the measure received 210 of 368 votes cast for 57.1% approval. The election drew 24.1% turnout.
The bond issue would have been used for completion of the current school building project, with the district also using capital reserves.
The Phase II project has become necessary to meet growing enrollment and the need for upgraded facilities, school officials say.
The school district is now left to consider its next move.
