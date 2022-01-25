Tabor Pot Brownie Case Continues

TYNDALL — A Tabor man has received a continuance on a felony drug charge alleging his mother unknowingly served his drug-laced brownies to a group of senior citizens.
Michael James Koranda, 46, was scheduled to make his initial court appearance Tuesday in Bon Homme County court. Instead, his case was continued until Feb. 8 at the Tyndall courthouse.
Koranda admitted he possessed one pound of THC butter used in the brownies inadvertently served earlier this month to a card party at the Tabor Community Center. THC is the chemical in cannabis that produces the high.
He is charged with possession of a controlled substance, a Class 5 felony. The charge carried a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment and a $10,000 fine.
Koranda has retained Yankton attorney Dan Fox as his defense counsel, according to court records.
Koranda has served as the vocal music instructor for the Bon Homme school district. As of Tuesday, he was still listed as an employee on the district’s website.
The drug charge arose from a Jan. 4 medical call to Tabor around 8 p.m. concerning possible poisoning. After the initial call, the Bon Homme County dispatch center received several other calls of possible poisoning.
Every one of the patients was at the Tabor Community Center earlier for a card game. The investigating officer believed the patients were all under the influence of THC. The source was believed to come from a batch of brownies brought by a woman to the community center.
Court records do not indicate the potency of the THC in the brownies or the medical impact on those who ate them.
The next morning, Bon Homme County Sheriff Mark Maggs spoke with the woman at her home. She said her son, Michael Koranda, had baked the pan of brownies. She gave authorities the remainder of the batch in a plastic container.
Authorities also spoke with a husband and wife who were at the card game the previous evening.
Authorities learned Koranda had made the brownies after he had been in Colorado the previous weekend and brought back products with marijuana, according to court documents.
Authorities went to the Tabor Elementary School, where Koranda was teaching as part of his Bon Homme school district music duties. He admitted to bringing one pound of THC butter back to Tabor with him from Colorado. After making the brownies using half the THC butter, he went to bed and his mother unknowingly took the batch to the card party.
Authorities accompanied Koranda to his house, where he retrieved the remaining half-pound of THC butter and turned it over to a deputy sheriff as evidence.
Koranda was released on an unsecured bond of $3,000 and must meet court conditions, including obeying all laws and refraining from the consumption of all alcohol and drugs. In addition, he agreed to enroll in the 24/7 program and also consented to drug patch testing.
