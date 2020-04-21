Yankton County is primed to move forward on a number of suggestions made regarding its ambulance services.
During Tuesday’s meeting of the Yankton County Commission, the board voted 4-1 in favor of adopting the ambulance task force’s recommendations. Commissioner Gary Swensen was the lone vote against the measure.
During the commission’s meeting two weeks ago, the county was presented with five recommendations that were suggested to occur concurrently:
• Consider ambulance service an essential service.
• Utilize an outside billing service.
• Conduct a publicity campaign and public survey on satisfaction with the current service.
• Reconsider writing off dollars for the sheriff’s and coroner’s departments.
• Conduct a professional internal performance audit.
These recommendations were again reviewed at Tuesday night’s meeting.
The recommendation to utilize an outside billing service was already approved at the first meeting in April. The county will utilize Quick Med Claims for billing services.
On the matter of boosting publicity, Commissioner Don Kettering said that it would be a positive move.
“I feel strongly that it’s a good thing to do because I don’t think the public knows or understands the costs of the services they’re getting,” Kettering said.
Commissioner Joseph Healy agreed, saying that even task force members learned a lot of new information.
“We realized that most of us sitting in the task force really didn’t understand how the ambulance operated until we were part of the task force and dug in,” Healy said. “Part of it would be to try to somewhat explain where some of the costs come from, different levels of service, different response times, how we compare to other communities — then let people make their decision from that.”
He said that the county will seek quotes on the cost of a survey before moving forward.
The report’s sixth recommendation dealt with ambulance districts.
Chairperson Cheri Loest said that caution was urged on this item.
“Everything in one through five should be done first before pursuing down an ambulance district path,” Loest said.
Additionally, she said the seventh recommendation was to avoid privatizing the service altogether.
“There was a lot of concern with losing control of a private service, not being able to control major cost cuts and, in the end, they would probably come to the county to help balance their shortfall at the end of the year,” she said. “(This) seems to be typical up around the Sioux Falls area and some of the other cities of our size.”
Item eight recommends that the implementation of the plan be reviewed periodically.
Commissioner Dan Klimisch said he’s happy with the recommendations, but would still like to see more about how the service will be kept at a high level in the future.
“The one thing I would’ve liked to have seen out of this was something for long-term sustainability,” Klimisch said. “We’ve got to look for partners in Yankton to help us with the ambulance service.”
Swensen lamented the fact that the city wouldn’t partner with the county on costs.
“About 80% of the calls come from the city limits is my understanding for ambulance service,” hesaid. “For the city to not be interested is disheartening because we’re carrying the load.”
In other business, the commission:
• Approved changes to the price of some flood plain development permits. Under the new price structure, a $100 flood plain development permit would be required for new construction of buildings, houses, modifications to structures or improvements to those structures, paving, drilling, driving of piles, mining and permanent storage of material and equipment. A $25 flood plain development permit would be required for lighter work including excavation, filling, dredging, land clearing and grading;
• Approved an agribusiness grant application;
• Heard quarterly reports from a number of county departments;
• Approved two plats;
• Approved renewal of Wellmark for county employee health insurance.
