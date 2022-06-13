Incidents
• A report was received at 3:54 p.m. Friday of theft on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 10:24 p.m. Friday of a vehicle break-in on 29th St.
• A report was received at 2:38 a.m. Saturday of the theft of beer on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 9:03 a.m. Saturday of vandalism to a building on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 12:24 p.m. Saturday of theft on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 1:25 a.m. Sunday of a vehicle break-in on W. 15th St.
• A report was received at 4:48 a.m. Sunday of an assault on W. 2nd St.
• A report was received at 6:54 p.m. Sunday of the theft of a beach bag and its contents on Douglas Ave.
• A report was received at 9:32 p.m. Sunday of a fight on Douglas Ave.
• A report was received at 9:01 a.m. Monday of the theft of a debit card on Memory Lane.
• A report was received at 11:57 a.m. Monday of the theft of a HyVee charge card on Broadway Ave.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 7:41 p.m. Friday of theft on School House Lane in Mission Hill.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 12:36 a.m. Saturday of an assault off of 433rd Ave.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 7:42 p.m. Saturday of a sex crime in Yankton.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 6:45 p.m. Sunday of a protection order violation on Aurora St.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 12:44 a.m. Monday of an assault on Broadway Ave.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 7:33 a.m. Monday of a vehicle break-in off of E. Highway 50.
Crime Stoppers
Anyone wishing to report anonymous information on unlawful activity in the City of Yankton or in Yankton County is encouraged to contact the Crime Stoppers tip line at 605-665-4440.
