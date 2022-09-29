Warm, Dry, Breezy Conditions Heighten Fire Danger In Yankton Area

Warm temperatures and breezy conditions have placed the Yankton area under an increased risk for fires Thursday.
“Southerly winds gusting in excess of 30 miles per hour and low relative humidity will result in very high fire danger across the area this afternoon,” the Yankton County Office of Emergency Management (YCOEM) said in a press release.
People are urged to exercise extreme care “with respect to outdoor activities that could cause grass or crop fires,” the YCOEM said. “Use extra caution with equipment that can cause sparks near dry grass or vegetation. Do not toss cigarettes on the ground.”
Also, people are asked to report new fires quickly to the nearest fire department or law enforcement office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.