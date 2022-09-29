Warm, Dry, Breezy Conditions Heighten Fire Danger In Yankton Area
Warm temperatures and breezy conditions have placed the Yankton area under an increased risk for fires Thursday.

“Southerly winds gusting in excess of 30 miles per hour and low relative humidity will result in very high fire danger across the area this afternoon,” the Yankton County Office of Emergency Management (YCOEM) said in a press release.

