100 Years Ago
Wednesday, November 15, 1922
• Marketing of livestock by motor trucks is the latest development in the livestock industry. At present more livestock is being brought to the Sioux City market by truck than to any other market in the United States.
• Work was started this morning on the service sewer from the middle of Pine at 10th Street, up to and north in the alley between Pine and Mulberry 10th Street north.
75 Years Ago
Saturday, November 15, 1947
• Yankton took on the appearance of a “winter wonderland” this morning as fields and trees became heavily laden with snow after an all-night snowfall of 5.10 inches was still coming down this forenoon. The county highway department reported that all roads in Yankton County were open, but motorists were cautioned to use chains on the slushy and slippery highways.
• In a report from the Sacred Heart Hospital this morning it appears, if the present trend continues, that the girls might outnumber the boys for the month of November. Six girls were born yesterday within the span of a few hours and two boys arrived this morning.
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, November 15, 1972
• Bob Karolevitz of Mission Hill has received a Certificate of Commendation for his book, “A Pioneer Church in a Pioneer City,” which was written to commemorate the centennial of the Sacred Heart Church in Yankton. It was one of the 42 certificates of commendation along with 35 awards of merit voted by the American Association for State and Local History.
• Four starting regulars from last year’s Yankton High School Buck Class A runner-up tourney team, plus a newcomer, will return to the hardcourt action Friday night in a season-opening ritual as Bob Winter’s Bucks take on the Marion Brink-coached Vermillion Tanagers at the Vermillion School at 8 p.m.
25 Years Ago
Saturday, November 15, 1997
• Leon Maggied, president of Fantles, announced Thursday that after 104 years of serving the Yankton area, the store will be closing. Maggied stated that the era of large downtown department stores is passing and that Fantles, like many other stores of its type across the country, is recognizing a changeover to downtown retail being primarily specialty stores and service businesses.
• Mount Marty College will be without the services of senior point guard Mac Rops for an indefinite period after he suffered a dislocated shoulder during practice earlier this week. Rops, the South Dakota-Iowa Conference Most Valuable Player and a first-team NAIA Division II All-American last season, was sixth in the nation in scoring with over 22 points a game last season.
