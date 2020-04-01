The Holy Week performances of The Living Last Supper will not go on as planned due to the recent recommendations that have been put in place regarding groups of 10 or more gathered together.
Many of the venues have already canceled their church services and have limited other church activities for the foreseeable future. In the best interest of those we would be serving in this ministry, as well as the cast members and their families, organizers will be postponing all four of our presentations in Centerville, Yankton, Viborg and Canton until further notice.
Due to the uncertainty at this time, they have not yet decided when to reschedule, only that they are committed to bringing the story to each community when the time is right.
