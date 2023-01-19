PIERRE — January is National Mentoring Month, and the Department of Labor and Regulation (DLR) is celebrating the month aimed at expanding quality mentoring opportunities to connect more individuals with quality mentors.

“Established mentoring programs benefit an organization by improving job satisfaction and retention,” said state Labor and Regulation Secretary Marcia Hultman. “These programs help ensure new employees enter the workforce feeling prepared and confident.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.