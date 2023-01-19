PIERRE — January is National Mentoring Month, and the Department of Labor and Regulation (DLR) is celebrating the month aimed at expanding quality mentoring opportunities to connect more individuals with quality mentors.
“Established mentoring programs benefit an organization by improving job satisfaction and retention,” said state Labor and Regulation Secretary Marcia Hultman. “These programs help ensure new employees enter the workforce feeling prepared and confident.”
Mentor programs in the workplace lead to improved career outcomes, engagement, retention and improved inclusion. Additional benefits for employees include more engagement and commitment to the organization, greater career success and improved workplace fulfillment.
“Mentorships are just as important for mentors,” said Secretary Hultman. “By helping mentors learn new skills and consider different points of view, they learn to be more organized, share information clearly and guide someone else to grow personally and professionally.”
DLR’s online mentoring tool has four modules designed to help businesses and organizations develop and foster successful mentorships. Each module offers interactive lessons for mentors, mentees and businesses looking to establish a mentoring program. View at https://www.starttodaysd.com/mentorship-lesson-training.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.