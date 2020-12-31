The Yankton Community Library will be closing for New Year’s at 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 31, and will remain closed on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, for the holiday. The library will reopen on Saturday, Jan. 2, at 9 a.m.
Currently the library is offering Grab & Go from 9 a.m.-noon Monday-Saturday. This time is intended for quick visits (30 minutes or less) for checking out items or using the computers or other library services. Appointments are available in the afternoons.
Curbside pick-ups are available Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. and on Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. For this service, you can place requests for items online or over the phone. You will be notified when you items are ready-usually within an hour. Then call when you are at the library for a quick no-contact pick up.
For questions, call the library at 605-668-5275 or email library@cityofyankton.org.
