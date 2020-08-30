One Killed In Ambulance Accident In Union County

JEFFERSON — One person died and two others were injured Saturday in a two-vehicle crash near of Jefferson.
According to the Department of Public Safety, a 2008 Ford Econoline E350 Ambulance was southbound on Interstate 29 about one mile south of Jefferson when the driver lost control at 3:32 a.m. Saturday. The vehicle crossed both lanes, went into the median and then entered the northbound lanes. The ambulance struck the back end of the semi-truck and trailer. The impact caused the semi-truck and trailer to roll onto its passenger side.
The 29-year-old female passenger in the ambulance was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The 22-year-old male ambulance driver, who was wearing a seat belt, suffered minor injuries and was taken to a Sioux City, Iowa, hospital. The 62-year-old male driver of the semi-truck also was wearing a seat belt and sustained minor injuries. He was not transported.
Names of those involved are not yet being released pending notification of family members.
Interstate 29 in that area was closed to traffic for about eight hours, opening again at 11:20 a.m. Traffic was rerouted off of Exit 4 through Jefferson and back onto the interstate at mile marker 9.
South Dakota Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash. All information is only preliminary at this time.
