LAKE ANDES — As Memorial Day weekend kicks off, Charles Mix County Sheriff Randy Thaler welcomes recreationists but advises them to stay safe.
“(We) hope everyone has a safe holiday weekend and enjoyable summer this year,” Thaler said in his Facebook post.
With the Missouri River as the county’s western border, Thaler anticipates heavy traffic from boaters and other recreationists. He not only warns lawbreakers of the consequences but also reminds the public about safety precautions that could save lives.
“These are the things and problems we deal with every year, so I just wanted to address them at the start of the summer,” Thaler told the Press & Dakotan.
A popular recreation destination, Charles Mix County lies in south-central South Dakota. The California-shaped county runs approximately 100 miles north-south and 30 miles east-west.
Charles Mix County contains a long shoreline popular with campers, boaters and anglers. The county also contains other waterways and campgrounds.
The sheriff’s department has received a boost in its enforcement efforts with a surplus Lund boat from South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP), Thaler said.
“We utilize that (boat) to patrol the river when we can,” the sheriff said.
The safety message isn’t limited to the water, Thaler said. He advised caution whether traveling on the main highways or backroads and whether it’s four wheels or two.
“I would like everyone to remember to come and go safely by obeying the traffic laws within Charles Mix County, whether it be speed limits or traffic sign regulations and especially the driving-under-the-influence laws,” he said.
“If you think you need to be under the influence and drive in Charles Mix County, I have a spot reserved for you within my jail facility.”
Drunk or drugged driving violations, and the need for taking safety precautions, aren’t limited to roads and vehicles, Thaler said.
“This also holds true for your activities on the river,” he said. “In South Dakota, it is not illegal to consume an alcoholic beverage while in the boat on the water, but it is illegal to be under the influence while operating a boat or other watercraft. Also, remember to have all your safety equipment and obey ‘no wake zones.’”
The sheriff’s office seeks to assist the public as needed and keep people safe, Thaler said.
“If you think we don’t watch the river for law violations, think again as the Charles Mix County Sheriff’s Office does patrol the river and does watch and cite for violations on the river,” he said. “This includes fish size and other wildlife law violations.”
Charles Mix County draws a large number of visitors from a wide area, including those from other states, the sheriff said. He advises them to remain aware of local laws, regulations and practices.
Many times, it’s just a matter of common courtesy, he added.
“For those that just spend the weekends in Charles Mix County during the summer as a vacation/getaway location, I ask for you just to remember that activities that are legal at your permanent residence are more than likely illegal here,” he said.
Such practices include the use of illegal vehicles on the roadways or allowing children to operation golf carts or other motorized vehicles on the roadways, the sheriff said. In addition, courteous behavior is expected at both public and private campgrounds.
On a safety matter, Thaler urged against persons riding in the boat while in tow from the campgrounds to the boat ramps. He has observed trailers coming unlatched, causing the boat and trailer to enter and roll in the ditch. If observed, the sheriff’s department will stop and cite such activity.
Thaler asks the public to have fun but also to keep safety in mind for their sake and others.
“As the sheriff of Charles Mix County, my wish is that the permanent residents and the weekend residents (in our county) have a safe and enjoyable summer,” he said.
