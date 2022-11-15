A regional tourist association is again making its mark with a rebrand designed to focus public attention on this corner of the state in an inspiring way.

The Southeast South Dakota Tourism Association recently began a rebrand. The non-profit organization has been around since 1987. Its mission is to increase the economic impact of the visitor industry on the 14 counties and five legislative districts in this part of the state, according to its website. The counties include Miner, Lake, Moody, Davison, Hanson, McCook, Minnehaha, Douglas, Hutchinson, Turner, Lincoln, Bon Homme, Yankton and Clay.

