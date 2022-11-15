A regional tourist association is again making its mark with a rebrand designed to focus public attention on this corner of the state in an inspiring way.
The Southeast South Dakota Tourism Association recently began a rebrand. The non-profit organization has been around since 1987. Its mission is to increase the economic impact of the visitor industry on the 14 counties and five legislative districts in this part of the state, according to its website. The counties include Miner, Lake, Moody, Davison, Hanson, McCook, Minnehaha, Douglas, Hutchinson, Turner, Lincoln, Bon Homme, Yankton and Clay.
When its new executive director, Kasi Haberman, took over in May, she saw a unique opportunity to completely reinvent the organization, Haberman told the Press & Dakotan.
Haberman was formerly at Visit Yankton, where she oversaw similar changes involving that organization’s identity, she said.
“I’m kind of doing all those things again, but for a bigger footprint, a bigger region,” Haberman said. “The brand was one of the things that I saw as a great opportunity to grab people’s attention and improve people’s perception of the organization, both in membership and with our visitors.”
First off, the association is changing its name to simply Southeast South Dakota.
“We’re shortening it up to make it feel less ‘sales-y’ and more visitor friendly,” she said, adding that the actual association will remain the same.
A rebrand is, first and foremost, visual, according to Amy Bailey, freelance graphic designer for Southeast South Dakota.
“The logo would be the biggest part of the rebrand, then, all the supporting colors and fonts and graphics,” she told the Press & Dakotan. “The look and feel when you see the brand has changed quite a bit.”
A rebrand also affects the images chosen for publication and the voice used to describe places and events in the region, Bailey said.
“We are trying to present information in a way that’s a little more inspiring and a little less utilitarian,” she said. “We all know, we can Google and find the facts and nuts and bolts. (Now) when we put information out there, we’re trying for it to be inspiring, to capture (people’s) attention and draw them in.”
The utility content or factual information will be on the Southeast South Dakota Tourism website, and what can’t be found online can be found by calling the office, Bailey said.
“We want to tell them why they should care, how they could use these spaces — communities, hotels and campgrounds, all of it — and enjoy them,” she said. “Then, they can find out what they need online.”
This is a good time of year for the rebrand because the organization can roll it out to the membership through its publications, Haberman said.
“We’re working on both the state vacation guide and the regional guide right now,” she said. “That is going to be where people notice (the rebrand) most.”
Also, it is important that the organization’s membership see Southeast South Dakota Tourism as a great, reliable partner, Haberman said.
“I think, this new branding and our tone are going to illustrate that,” she said. “We recognize that there needed to be changes and we’re making those changes. We’re going to be here to support (our membership) and drive business as best that we can.”
