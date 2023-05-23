Yankton law enforcement is seeking a person of interest connected with an incident that occurred in Yankton late Monday night that left a woman dead.
According to a press release from the Yankton Police Department (YPD), officers responded to a report of an assault in the 700 block of Walnut Street late Monday night.
“Upon arrival, officers located a female victim, who was seriously injured, and rendered medical aid. Once the victim was transported to the hospital by ambulance, officers began investigating the incident,” the press release said.
The female victim later died of her injuries, the YPD said.
The press release did not specify the type of injury, but scanner traffic at the time indicated the woman may have been stabbed.
During the investigation, “a person of interest was identified,” the YPD said. Attempts were made to locate Adrian Vaughn Lund.
“At this time, we believe there is no danger to the public,” the YPD said.
Lund has tattoos on his right hand, both arms have tattoo sleeves and he has a tattoo on his left ankle. He is approximately 6 feet tall, with black hair, brown eyes, weighs approximately 165 pounds and has a slender build.
Lund may be armed, the YPD said. “Do not approach. If you have information about Lund’s whereabouts or information about the crime, please contact the Yankton Police Department at 605-668-5210 or Yankton Crime Stoppers at 605-665-4440.”
No other information was available. This is a developing story.
