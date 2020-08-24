COVID Update for Aug. 24: Clay Co. Surge Continues

From P&D Staff Reports
Clay County’s surge in new cases of COVID-19 continued Monday, according to the South Dakota Department of health (DOH).
The state’s COVID-19 website recorded 14 new cases in Clay County Monday, its single largest daily increase to date. Since Saturday, the county’s active case numbers spiked from 17 up to 44 for a total of 30 additional cases.
Overall, South Dakota reported 149 new infections Sunday, the sixth straight day of triple-digit positive tests.
Other statewide statistics included:
• Total Cases — 11,425;
• Active Cases — 1,570 (+11);
• Recoveries — 9,694 (+130);
• Hospitalizations — 965 ever hospitalized (+6); 65 currently hospitalized (+3);
• Deaths — 161
• Testing — 178,534 total tests (+1,691); 137,463 total people tested (+703).
So far, 40 infections have been attributed to the rally at Sturgis, comprised cheifly of South Dakota residents.
Officials from the DOH declined to share specifics regarding the populations affected by the case surges in the state, except to say they pccurred mostly in high poplation density areas, such as Sioux Falls, and affected individuals ages 20-29.
However, DOH officials di share general statistics regarding the COVID situation in the schools Monday:
• South Dakota K-12 schools recorded 70 new cases between Aug. 16-24, which includes 46 students and 24 staff. From Aug. 9-15, 22 cases were reported.
• Out of the 886 K-12 schools reporting since Aug. 9, 829 had no cases, 51 reported 1-2 cases and six schools had more than three cases.
• In the state’s technical schools, colleges and universities, 71 cases were reported in the last 15 days, which includes 64 students and 7 staff. From Aug. 9-15, 23 individuals tested positive and an additional 48 tested positive between August 16 and the 22nd.
• Of the 15 reporting institutions, 4 reported no cases, 4 reported 1-2 cases and seven had three or more cases.
The decision of whether to report positive cases of COVID-19 to the public or to the media will be left to each individual school district, Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said at Monday’s press briefing, but the DOH will continue to notifying individuals of their test results as well as close contacts of positive cases.
In Nebraska, 109 new infections were reported by the Department of Health and Human Services late Saturday.
Cedar County added one new case; Dixon added no new cases and the case number in Knox County was amended down by one.
The state reported two new deaths, raising its toll to 378.
Other Nebraska statistics from Saturday included:
• Total Cases — 31,889;
• Recoveries — 24,155 (+177);
• Hospitalizations — 1,910 ever hospitalized (+3); 146 currently hospitalized (+7);
• Total Tests — 340,076 (+1,240).
