VERMILLION — Missouri trio Luehrman, Shaffer & Check will entertain with a diverse variety of musical styles on Friday, April 14, during a noon NMM Live! performance. The concert will be held in the NMM’s Janet Wanzek Performance Hall on the campus of the University of South Dakota in Vermillion. Admission is free.
The trio is known for the large collection of musical instruments they use to play a variety of American musical archetypes. Guests can expect to hear a mix of old-time country, folk, New Orleans jazz, swing, Broadway, and delta blues. Their repertoire features primarily original compositions that dovetail well with covers from bygone eras of American music.
The Luehrman, Shaffer & Check trio is composed of Mick Luehrman on vocals, guitar, slide guitar, mandolin, and occasionally cornet. Multi-instrumentalist Tony Shaffer, long time member of country legend Leroy Van Dyke’s band, provides stellar musicianship and entertaining wit. And John Check can be found manning the upright string bass, sousaphone, clarinet, trombone, and occasional vocals.
NMM Live! will wrap up the spring concert series next month with the Kocher Jazz Quartet playing a noon concert on Friday, May 5.
NMM Live! is brought to you, in part, by the USD Student Government Association, and by the South Dakota Arts Council. SDAC support is provided with funds from the state of South Dakota, through the Department of Tourism, and the National Endowment for the Arts. More information can be found online at nmmusd.org.
