VERMILLION — Missouri trio Luehrman, Shaffer & Check will entertain with a diverse variety of musical styles on Friday, April 14, during a noon NMM Live! performance. The concert will be held in the NMM’s Janet Wanzek Performance Hall on the campus of the University of South Dakota in Vermillion. Admission is free.

The trio is known for the large collection of musical instruments they use to play a variety of American musical archetypes. Guests can expect to hear a mix of old-time country, folk, New Orleans jazz, swing, Broadway, and delta blues. Their repertoire features primarily original compositions that dovetail well with covers from bygone eras of American music.

