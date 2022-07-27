BATH — Fifty years ago, the South Dakota FFA (SD FFA) held the first-ever South Dakota FFA summer leadership camp, which over the years has been re-named SD FFA leadership retreat. The SD FFA values tradition and builds on it to make a difference in today’s youth.

This year’s leadership retreat students celebrated 50 years of S.D. leadership retreat, and all those who make it possible every year.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.