Book To Explore Sitting Bull’s Influence On Martin Marty

An academic visiting Sacred Heart Monastery gave talks on the life of the Rt. Reverend Martin Marty and how Marty’s interaction with the Lakota Sioux transformed him and his vision of being a monk and missionary.
Recently, Paul Monson, the vice president of Intellectual Formation, academic dean and associate professor of Church History for the Sacred Heart Seminary and School of Theology in Hales Corners, Wisconsin, visited the monastery to view its archives for research on his upcoming book, “Sitting Bull’s Monk.”
Monson also gave talks on his research to the monastery’s board of trustees and a group of the Benedictine Sisters.
Marty is a historic figure, particularly in South Dakota, where the Swiss-born Benedictine monk became the first bishop of the Diocese of Sioux Falls and the namesake of several institutions, including Yankton’s Mount Marty University.
As a graduate student at Marquette Universty, Monson wrote his dissertation in 2014 on Marty’s adaptation of the Benedictine monastic tradition to the United States. Marty spent more than a decade in the U.S. as a monk before travelling in 1876 to Standing Rock in the Dakota Territory to start a Benedictine monastery and mission to the tribes.
Monson told the Press & Dakotan that he found renewed interest in that latter portion of Marty’s life, and in his monastic and missionary roles. In the Benedictine tradition, the roles of monastic and missionary are different, with monks remaining in one place while missionaries traveled, he said.
In 1877, Marty drew national attention when he met with Sitting Bull in Canada after the Battle of the Little Big Horn and, on two separate occasions, tried to convince him to return with his people to the U.S. reservation in the interests of regional peace and stability.
“One of my points is that you can only understand Marty and how he changes when he’s out here in the Dakotas if you understand his life as a monk beforehand,” Monson said. “There’s a transformation that happens, and Sitting Bull is part of that.”
Sometimes, the relationship between the two men is portrayed as antagonistic, he said.
“(Also), some histories praise Marty as this great saintly missionary (while others) will demonize him as a part of American colonialism,” Monson said. “The truth is that he was a human being, just like you and me, and he was certainly imperfect, but he also changed over the course of time.”
The interaction with Sitting Bull was part of that (change) because it tested Marty’s presuppositions about Native American culture, he said.
“Sitting Bull didn’t quite understand Marty, and Marty didn’t quite understand Sitting Bull, but that relationship gradually changed both men,” Monson said.
With little understanding of the regional politics or the Lakota Sioux, Marty tried to convince Sitting Bull that (he and his followers) would be treated fairly on their return to the U.S., that Marty would ensure no harm was done to them and that their future would be safe in the U.S., he said.
“Sitting Bull thinks this is absolutely ridiculous,” Monson said. “But it’s Sitting Bull’s ‘no’ that makes Marty think, ‘OK, not all Sioux are like I thought they were.”’
Marty returned two years later, as starvation began to set in, to again try to convince the Sioux leader to return to the U.S.
“Sitting Bull doesn’t listen to Marty; some Lakota Sioux end up coming back; Sitting Bull surrenders in 1881, and is a prisoner of war until 1883,” Monson said, noting that meanwhile, Marty is named vicar apostolic and establishes his see in Yankton. “In the 1880s, Sitting Bull and Marty have this interesting relationship where Marty tries to convince Sitting Bull to convert (to Catholicism).”
Sitting Bull flirts with the idea but likely due to his experiences in Buffalo Bill’s Wild West Show, distances himself from Christianity until his death in 1890. Wounded Knee followed soon thereafter, Monson said.
Meanwhile, Marty went on to become the first Bishop of Sioux Falls and then of St. Cloud, Minnesota, until his death.
“Marty is referred to as this ‘first pioneer bishop,’ as ‘the successor of Pierre De Smet,’” Monson said, noting that history assumes that Marty always saw himself that way.
De Smet was the first missionary to the Sioux who convinced Sitting Bull to negotiate the Treaty of Fort Laramie with the U.S. government in 1868.
“Actually, you only realize after you go through all the sources and archives that Marty only thinks about De Smet after he gets to know Sitting Bull,” he said. “Marty starts to think of himself as an itinerant missionary, like De Smet.”
The relationship with Sitting Bull jarred Marty from his monastic background, causing him to think of himself less as a monk and more as a missionary, which is what he became famous for in South Dakota, Monson said.
“This is why the book is called ‘Sitting Bull’s Monk,’ because usually the conversation is about how the Catholic missionary tries to convert the native,” he said. “Here, it’s the reverse: How does the Native American convert or change the missionary?”
