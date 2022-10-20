Book To Explore Sitting Bull’s Influence On Martin Marty
Paul Monson outside the historic home of Bishop Martin Marty, who is the subject of Monson’s upcoming book, “Sitting Bull’s Monk.”

 Cora Van Olson/P&D

An academic visiting Sacred Heart Monastery gave talks on the life of the Rt. Reverend Martin Marty and how Marty’s interaction with the Lakota Sioux transformed him and his vision of being a monk and missionary.

Recently, Paul Monson, the vice president of Intellectual Formation, academic dean and associate professor of Church History for the Sacred Heart Seminary and School of Theology in Hales Corners, Wisconsin, visited the monastery to view its archives for research on his upcoming book, “Sitting Bull’s Monk.”

