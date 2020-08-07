Yankton Head Start conducted its July summer school recently at its new Center located at 500 E. Second St.
“The new Center is a longtime vision that was finally made possible,” said Julie Nohr, area manager. “Dr. Tami Hummel, executive director of SCCD Inc., reached out to Dan Eisenbraum and Todd Von Maanen. They collaborated with us to customize the Yankton center to meet the Head Start standard for our preschool children. Along with Curt Oliver, the general contractor, the building now completed, transformed into a spacious preschool center that accommodates forty center and twelve home base children.”
She continued, “We are just thrilled to offer a state of the art facility this coming 2020-2021 school year.”
Todd Van Maanen, Riverfront Partners, said, “Since we began Riverfront Partners more than 20 years ago, we continually have looked for ways to revitalize and promote downtown Yankton. In January we began repurposing a former office and storage area into a multipurpose education center. The Head Start Center is a great fit for our Second and Pearl Street property. This is one of many projects from those who have long supported the downtown Meridian District and we are happy to contribute to that effort.”
SCCD Inc. received a one-time “health and safety” money to be able to have the security system installed, playground, fencing, special circulation HVAC system, and other security measures such as strobe fire exist lights, special doors in the bathroom, and secured entryway to the street (So kids can’t go outdoor directly to the street.)
Also new this year is teacher Nadine Ernesti. She taught school for 31 years in Nebraska. She has two daughters — Christina Zoubek of Gretna, Nebraska, and Cassandra Suing of Yankton.
“I am very excited to meet the new children I will be teaching. The new building is awesome, and I am very pleased with the finished product. After teaching 25 years in Stanton, Nebraska, this is a new beginning for me. I am excited with my new endeavors,” Ernesti said.
Denise Olsen, Head Start teacher, said, “I love the new Center. There’s so much room for the kids to play and explore. We can have more things out for the kids to play and explore with because we have the room. On the first day of Summer School, the kids couldn’t wait to play with the toys because of all the room. They are able to spread out and not be on top of each other. They are also excited about the future playground and ask every day when it will be up. This Center also gives us as the teachers more space to break up into small groups if we want and have the room to do so. Also, I feel that everything is more convenient and accessible at our new Center. Kids come in one door from the bus, and parents dropping off children come in another door. This makes for much less congestion when everyone is coming at the same time. The kids also come right in by their cubbies, which makes it very convenient and easier to monitor. The bus is also able to come right up to the door, which makes it much safer for the kids. I feel like I can teach better because of all the advantages we have in this Center. What a great place we get to work and play.”
“I love the new Center. There is so much more room and new toys. The (summer school) children are excited about the future playground, and so am I,” said Jorja Fejfar.
Yankton Head Start is taking applications for next year. To see if your child qualifies for the program, contact the Head Start Center at 665-8254 or Rebecca at 605-857-5009.
For more information, go to SCCD Head Start on Facebook.
