Do you know any kids that are interested in hunting and fishing? If so, they won’t want to miss Kevin Lovegreen, author of the Lucky Luke’s Hunting Adventures series, on Tuesday, June 28, at 2 p.m. at the Yankton Community Library.
Lovegreen, a Minnesota author, speaker and outdoor enthusiast, finds great joy inspiring kids to read, write and enjoy the outdoors. Young readers follow Lucky Luke on amazing hunting and fishing adventures, in his award-winning book series. As a world-class speaker, Lovegreen uses his unique outdoor theme to inspire, teach and entertain kids.
If you would like an autographed copy of Lovegreen’s books, stop by the library for an order form. Orders are due by Friday, June 24.
This program is free and there is no registration required. Thanks to the Friends of the Yankton Community Library for sponsoring this event
You can register for the library’s Summer Reading Program at cityofyankton.beantstack.org. Track your reading for a chance to win some great prizes. All ages are encouraged to participate.
For questions, call the library at 605-668-5275 or email library@cityofyankton.org.
