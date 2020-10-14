For Motor Voters

Yankton Transit wants to give you a free ride to and from the polls for early voting and on Election Day.
From now through Nov. 2, rides to the polls can be scheduled for polling locations In Yankton and at Lewis & Clark Recreation Area Monday-Friday between 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
On Nov. 3, Election Day, the polls are open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. and Yankton Transit busses will be running from 8:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Anyone wishing to schedule a ride is asked to call 605-665-4610 at least one business day prior to the requested ride to ensure enough busses and drivers are available.
“This is the first year we’ve done it,” Yankton Transit Operations Supervisor Terry Kirchner told the Press & Dakotan. “This election has turned out to be kind of a big one.”
Other transit groups in South Dakota have been offering free rides to the polls on Election Day for the last few years, he said.
“We’re managed by River City Public Transit out of Pierre,” Kirchner said. “They’ve been doing it the last couple years and they suggested it to us.”
Yankton Transit typically offers rides in and around town for a fee for those who don’t drive or can’t, including children, seniors and those with disabilities. Many of its busses are equipped with lifts and appropriate accommodations for riders in wheelchairs.
“We’re just trying to get everybody the opportunity to vote,” Kirchner said. “We have a lot of clientele that doesn’t have transportation, so we’re trying to help take care of people.”
Kirchner said he hopes to continue offering free rides to the polls for all elections.
“So set it up and just ask for a ride to vote,” he said. “We’ll pick you up, take you over there and let you vote. When you’re done, just call us back and we’ll come get you and take you back home.”
Yankton Transit’s busses will run until 7:30 p.m. on Election Day or until the last person is done voting, Kirchner said.
“We won’t turn anyone away who wants to go vote.” he said. “We’ll wait till they get back home before we stop running.”
Anyone riding Yankton Transit is asked to wear a mask.
“We’re here, we’re trying to do our part and we’re helping out where we can,” he said.
