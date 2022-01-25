Lucas Lentsch knows the pandemic has greatly changed the way people look at their food supply.
As a result, producers and consumers are developing a new relationship, the former South Dakota agriculture secretary told the Press & Dakotan.
“At the end of the day, it’s about establishing a relationship with your supply chain, and that supply chain includes the consumer experience with your food,” he said.
Lentsch continues advocating for agriculture. He now serves as chief federation officer for Dairy Management Inc. (DMI), which manages the national dairy checkoff on behalf of U.S. dairy farmers.
Lentsch was in Yankton on Monday night for the annual AgriVisions program, joining South Dakota State University economics professor Joe Santos on the program.
First Dakota National Bank sponsored the event at the NFAA Easton Yankton Archery Center. In a change from past years, the program featured two speakers and a question-and-answer session with the audience of mostly farmers.
The pandemic has turned ag markets upside down, but producers can retool for a rapidly-changing future, the two speakers said.
Santos offered his “take-aways” in a world of tremendous ups and downs in the stock market, changes in coronavirus case numbers and uncertainty with the economy, inflation and international tensions.
The microeconomic shock of the pandemic has become sensational, with durable goods taking a harder hit than services such as haircuts, he said. However, that could change in the future, depending on the economic picture, he added.
Inflation has created price pressure, and the supply chain forms part of it by creating a backlog of supply, Santos said.
“Our output gap affects how the U.S. economy performs,” he said, noting COVID may have created $400-500 billion in economic impact with its effect on supply, spending, jobs and income.
The nation has seen a tremendous gap in its workforce, he said, noting 3.5 million fewer people in the workforce from April 2020 — when the pandemic fully kicked in nationwide — to now, he said.
In South Dakota, that workforce change has resulted in about 2,000 fewer workers than two years ago, he said.
Santos pointed to the Federal Reserve’s efforts to hold down inflation, which has risen in recent months and placed pressure on the economy. Right now, inflation is creating more of an impact on certain sectors of the economy, but it could broaden in the future, he said.
Productivity plays a role in meeting demand, and that depends on an adequate workforce, he added.
“The labor market has been deeply starved,” he said.
Since 1990, the unemployment rate has usually reached 10% during a recession, Santos said. However, the jobless rate reached nearly 15% in April 2020.
The shock of unemployment at the start of the pandemic has been followed by millions of workers who have left the job market for good — often referred to as the “Great Resignation.”
As a result, the worker shortage has created upward wage pressure, Santos said. In addition, more people are working from home, which changes the dynamics of the economy.
“People are missing from the labor force, which has created a bidding war,” he said. “We’re seeing wage pressure across the board.”
Santos provided an overview of the fiscal policy and federal spending with the impact on inflation and other economic factors.
In his presentation, Lentsch talked about VUCA — volatility, uncertainty, complexity and ambiguity. In the end, he spoke about changing the nation into a new VUCA — vision, understanding, clarity and agility.
A key is winning people’s trust and loyalty in the marketplace and workplace, Lentsch told the Press & Dakotan.
“More than anything, people want to trust those of us who are feeding them. In the end, they want nothing more than a great experience with the food they eat,” he said.
“We have a new generation that wants an exciting experience with food, and they want to trust their food supply. We can get in a conversation and share our message with the people who purchase our product.”
The pandemic changed the way people lived their lives, including spending more time at home and making more meals for themselves, Lentsch said.
“The pandemic has taught us that we can be self-sufficient, but we can’t do it without agriculture. We can’t take our food supply for granted,” he said.
“For every meal, people had to stay home and cook for themselves. It was a wonderful opportunity for the agriculture producer and food processor to get into a great conversation with consumers — who learned to make homemade mac-and-cheese or how to enjoy their favorite grilled burgers. It brought the consumer back.”
But that conversation is a two-way street, Lentsch said, noting producers need to listen and learn from their consumers about their preferences and needs
“It taught us some lessons about the speed of information. They want to know where their food is and what has been done to it,” he said. “We have Gen X and Gen Z with their own preferences and communication, Gen Z is spending Gen X’s money, in that the teenagers often drive a family’s shopping habits.”
Lentsch categorizes the change as convenient nutrition. And one generation, such as boomers, who can adapt the attitudes and habits of another generation.
“They are very aware, and they want good, wholesome food,” he said. “We have an opportunity with dairy, meat and other agriculture products.”
The nation is still dealing with supply chain issues, which won’t be fixed overnight, Lentsch said.
“The pandemic threw it all out the window. This disruption isn’t going to get fixed in only a few months,” he said. “Companies are learning how to think differently. It’s on the mind of anyone in the supply chain right now.”
As for the labor supply, Lentsch thinks it will open up the conversation on immigration, early retirements and a wealth of other issues.
Lentsch sees a new way of communicating between producers and consumers.
“I believe there’s a new generation of farmers and ranchers across the country who wants to be engaged in a relationship beyond the end of their driveway — with the consumers who buy their product,” he said.
“We need a better understanding of what we do from the consumer back to the farm. We’re showing a willingness to have this discussion about our customers and their desire for real food.”
That includes innovation in agriculture, whether it’s dairy, beef, poultry or pork, Lentsch said. “It’s not enough to keep growing what we always have,” he said.
For example, he noted coffee shops have become a major source of dairy consumption. Also, 56% of commercial beverage choices have gone over to water — bottled, flavored or carbonated.
“Who would have thought that water would be the competition?” he asked.
Despite the challenging times ahead, Lentsch sees plenty of new and exciting opportunities on the horizon.
“I am optimistic,” he told the Press & Dakotan. “The resiliency of the farmers and ranchers, and the next generation’s mindset, leaves a lot to be proud of.”
