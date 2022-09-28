Pilot Is Identified

A California man has been identified as the pilot who was killed in a helicopter crash northwest of Yankton Tuesday.
According to a press release from the Yankton County Sheriff’s Office, Kevin Rehm, 65, of Rancho Palos Verdes, California, was flying the helicopter — identified as an Airgyro Aviation AG-915 Spartan— when it crashed at approximately 10:18 a.m. in the area of 438th Avenue (Timberland Road) and 307th Street. Rehm, who was the lone occupant of the vehicle, died at the scene.
“An autopsy is being conducted in Sioux Falls and the results will not be available until a later date,” the press release said.
The investigation of the crash is being handled by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).
According to an eyewitness, the helicopter appeared to be struggling in mid-air, coming down and crashing in a field, where the vehicle was destroyed on impact.
The FAA website’s Accident and Incident Notification page on the incident states that the “aircraft crashed under unknown circumstances and appeared to be on fire while descending and burned on impact.”
A fire was ignited by the crash. Nickles told the Press & Dakotan that, despite the dry conditions, the blaze was confined to the remains of the aircraft and did not spread. Firefighters were on scene for three hours.
According to the NTSB’s website, it could take around two weeks for a preliminary report to be made available regarding an individual crash. A final report could take one to two years for completion.
The Yankton Fire Department, Yankton County EMS and the Yankton County Office of Emergency Management also responded to the incident.
No further information has been released at this time.
