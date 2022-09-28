Pilot Is Identified

A California man has been identified as the pilot who was killed in a helicopter crash northwest of Yankton Tuesday.

According to a press release from the Yankton County Sheriff’s Office, Kevin Rehm, 65, of Rancho Palos Verdes, California, was flying the helicopter — identified as an Airgyro Aviation AG-915 Spartan— when it crashed at approximately 10:18 a.m. in the area of 438th Avenue (Timberland Road) and 307th Street. Rehm, who was the lone occupant of the vehicle, died at the scene.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.