Families with children PreK-grade 8 in need of a back pack for this coming school year can come down to the Contact Center located in The County Government build-ing 321 West 3rd Street lower level to sign your child/children up. Sign-up dates will be starting Monday, July 26, and run through Aug. 13.
Any donations to this project can be sent to the Contact Center, 321 West 3rd Street, Suite B02, Yankton, SD 57078.
Those needing help with School supplies can call Jodi at ROCS (Rural Office of Community Services) at 605-665-4559.
