SAC Advocates: We Overcame The Odds

Yankton County Register of Deeds Brian Hunhoff is no stranger to community service as an elected official.
But last month, he took on a huge effort as a private citizen advocating to keep the Summit Activities Center’s (SAC) fitness operation going after the city had announced its likely closure.
Hunhoff said he started exercising at the SAC in 2001 and that while other gyms do their job well, there’s something distinctive about the SAC’s fitness offerings.
“The Summit is different, it’s not a corporate gym. It’s a shining example of a community center where a wide variety of people feel welcome, safe and comfortable,” he said. “You see parents working out with their kids. You see groups of seniors exercising together in the morning. You see disabled citizens walking and using equipment in the daytime. You see teenagers lifting weights after school and on weekends. You see all kinds of people on the cardio machines.”
He added that SAC’s fitness operation become much more than a gym over time.
“It’s an affordable place where citizens go to exercise, yes, but it’s also a place to talk to people and meet people and feel like part of the greater Yankton community,” he said. “The Summit is one of those unique things that makes Yankton a special place to live. Commissioner Nathan Johnson said it well: ‘It’s part of our community’s emotional infrastructure.’”
However, over the years, the SAC has seen a drop in membership and climbing expenses.
As a result, the city announced early last month that it would seek to divest itself of the fitness operations at the SAC, either by finding a third party to run it or shutting down the fitness room Jan. 1, 2023. The proposed closure would not have included the pool or rental areas.
It was an action that Hunhoff said didn’t make sense to him.
“They kept talking about the facility’s projected $589,000 deficit, but anyone could see the indoor pool, not the fitness operation, is the reason for most of that red ink,” he said. “I felt it was wrong to make the fitness center the scapegoat for the deficit because that room is the heartbeat of the Summit. It gets more usage and brings in more memberships than any other part of the facility. The next few days, every member I talked to was upset about the notice of closure because the city’s justification for it didn’t add up.”
Unsatisfied with what he was hearing from city officials, Hunhoff said he considered making an objection at the Aug. 22 City Commission meeting, but felt it would be a fool’s errand standing up alone.
“No matter how unassailable your logic might be, no matter how perfectly framed and well researched your argument might be, one lone complaint from a single citizen will not get a nine-person board to reverse course,” he said. “I needed help – strength in numbers.”
He decided on a multi-faceted approach.
“That included writing an op-ed in the Press & Dakotan to spread awareness; starting a ‘Save the SAC’ petition drive to demonstrate public support; and getting several like-minded people to attend the next City Commission meeting,” he said.
Published just days before the commission’s Aug. 22 meeting during which the budget would receive its first reading, the op-ed helped kick things into high gear, Hunhoff said.
“As soon as that article came out, my phone was ringing eight times an hour,” he said. “I was a journalist for years but never received that much immediate response to a story before. It really struck a nerve with the public. My friend Steve Kalhoff posted the P&D article on Facebook that afternoon and public response picked up even more. By 5 p.m., I was getting a phone call or text message or Facebook message every five minutes. That continued for three days.”
With the op-ed out, he then started gathering signatures — a task that was almost derailed.
“I made appointments to get signatures at 50 different homes that day,” he said. “At noon, my car broke down. I thought, ‘Darn. I need to call those people and tell them I can’t make it.’ First person I talked to was Tim Branaugh. He came over, gave me the key to his SUV and said, ‘Take my car. I don’t need it back until Sunday night.’”
Hunhoff ultimately gathered 393 signatures from the community.
“People might think I got most of those 393 signatures at Riverboat Days, but that wasn’t the case,” he said. “I picked up maybe a dozen at Riverboat Days and another 75-100 at the Summit fitness room. The rest, over 250, were collected on people’s doorsteps or just inside their front doors over that three-day weekend.”
The hard work ultimately paid off ahead of the commission meeting.
“I wasn’t sure what to expect at the Aug. 22 meeting, but over 50 people came to support our petition request,” Hunhoff said. “Eight made public comments and they must have made an impression. Three days later, Mayor (Stephanie) Moser scheduled a special meeting to address the SAC’s future.”
A week later, at a special City Commission meeting, the board voted unanimously in favor of keeping the fitness operation open in 2023 while continuing to explore third-party operation opportunities while forming a committee to help to assess and improve the fitness operations at the SAC.
Hunhoff said he felt relieved when the city chose to reverse its original decision.
“I was grateful for the public support and grateful to the commission for hearing us with open minds,” he said.
During a media preview for this Monday’s commission meeting, Moser said the formation of the committee is coming along and has many interested parties.
“I’ve already collected eight names that I forwarded to the city manager,” she said.
She added that a coming round of utility bills will include literature on the SAC, programming and seeking even more participation in the committee.
“I love it that people care enough about the facility to come to the City Commission meetings and now care about it enough to want to step up and help us make sure it’s successful,” Moser said.
As for Hunhoff, he said this episode has provided an important lesson.
“It’s usually futile for average citizens to oppose any government system,” he said. “We went in with our eyes open, knowing it was a long shot, but we had to try. … On Aug. 9, a commissioner informed me, ‘The entire commission has agreed (closing the SAC fitness room) is the best course of action.’ That was discouraging, but we pushed forward. On Aug. 29, the board voted 9-0 to keep it open. That’s a 180-degree turnaround in 20 days. Pretty remarkable.”
