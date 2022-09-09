SAC Advocates: We Overcame The Odds

Brian Hunhoff sits with the 393 signatures he gathered to help convince the City of Yankton not to divest itself of the fitness operations at the Summit Activities Center.

 Courtesy Photo

Yankton County Register of Deeds Brian Hunhoff is no stranger to community service as an elected official.

But last month, he took on a huge effort as a private citizen advocating to keep the Summit Activities Center’s (SAC) fitness operation going after the city had announced its likely closure.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.