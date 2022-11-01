Smith Makes His Case To Yankton Voters

With Election Day just a week away, South Dakota gubernatorial candidate Jamie Smith swung through the Yankton area Tuesday to rally supporters.
The Democratic hopeful first made a stop in Vermillion and later in Yankton at Muddy Mo’s Coffee House.
Also, Tom Cool, candidate for Secretary of State; Jeff Barth, candidate for the state Public Utilities Commission; and John Cunningham, who is running for state treasurer, each took a few moments to discuss the issues in each of their races and gather support.
In his talk, Smith lauded the Yankton School District’s (YSD) free preschool offering, saying that preschool is important.
“If you care about the littlest people all the way to post-secondary in the state of South Dakota, I think it matters,” he said.
Also, health care matters, he said, adding that he supports Medicaid expansion, which is also on next week’s ballot. If approved by voters, the measure would extend Medicaid coverage to anyone under 65 who qualifies under raised income limits. The coverage would in large part be paid for with federal tax dollars.
“I ran Gov. Daugaard’s plan to expand Medicaid,” Smith said. “We worked really hard and it didn’t happen, but we’re back today and the people of South Dakota are going to tell us what they want. As governor, I’m going to implement the will of the people.”
Among other things, Smith was alluding to the Legislature’s recent trend of ignoring ballot measures passed by a majority of voters. For example, Marcy’s Law was passed twice before it became part of the state constitution, and recreational cannabis is returning to the ballot next week. It was already passed in 2020 under Gov. Kristi Noem, who reportedly instigated the legal fight to have it stricken down.
Regarding the controversy surrounding the Department of Education’s (DOE) Social Studies Standards, which Noem had rewritten, Smith said, “I would adopt the standards that the teachers came up with two years ago.”
When South Dakota’s legislative maps were redrawn about 20 years ago, that was the point at which “everything went downhill,” he said.
“We’ve worked on trying to get those maps drawn back and put some people out in Pierre — we’re out of balance,” Smith said. “According to (voter) registrations, not even half the state is Republican, but 90% of the people that represent us in Pierre are Republicans.”
That is not a balanced government, Smith said.
He briefly mentioned abortion, saying that he believes a woman has the right to any medical procedure necessary that her doctor approves.
“There’s a lot of different situations where that is the toughest choice but the best choice for that person,” he said.
South Dakota voters have twice gone to the polls on this issue (2006 and 2008) and voted both times that access to abortion should remain, Smith’s website notes. As governor, Smith would work with legislators to allow access to abortion services, the website says.
Smith said he would not go out of his way to pick fights with people, including South Dakota’s tribal nations.
“They are the first people of South Dakota,” he said. “We need to bring them back as part of the fabric of the state. I like to talk about the state of South Dakota as a quilt made up of many individual pieces.”
Smith also commented on Summit Carbon Solutions’ proposed plan to run a carbon dioxide pipeline through parts of South Dakota. Reportedly, the company said at the initial public meeting, that it would not rule out the use of eminent domain if area farmers don’t cooperate.
“I went to a meeting in northern South Dakota where a bunch of stakeholders were and I learned about it,” Smith said. “Since then, I have stated publicly that I am against eminent domain for private gain.”
For farmers to choose to have a pipeline crossing their land is one thing, but the state should not use eminent domain to take their land away and bring the pipeline through, he said.
Smith also took a moment to comment on Noem’s recent campaign ad that quotes him as saying he would raise taxes, which he says isn’t true and was taken out of context.
“I want to tell you what I wanted to add tax to and that was cannabis — when cannabis passes,” Smith said. “If you listen to the whole clip, it’s quite clear, and the idea wasn’t even a Democratic idea. It was from (former Republican Gov.) Frank Farrar’s administration and (former Republican Gov.) William Janklow. He was the one that I was quoting.”
Smith emphasized that, as governor, he would not take things out of context.
“I am going to be a straight shooter,” he said. “I am going to tell it like it is and who you see is who you get.”
