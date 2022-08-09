100 Years Ago
Thursday, August 10, 1922
• The river dropped two-tenths of a foot overnight, and the government gauge read just a trifle over 4 at noon today. Anchors were being put in place. New anchors were being put in to make the tramway absolutely safe in the deep water for the mule derrick to go over for the rest of the pile driving.
• It would be difficult to imagine a more uneven contest between two kittenball teams than the one played last night at Garfield Park when the Elks downed the Clothiers. The score was 29-1.
75 Years Ago
Sunday, August 10, 1947
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Thursday, August 10, 1972
• The Yankton City Board of Education Wednesday evening considered a sample lease for the present city library building, after the new building is put into use and the building turned over by the city to the school system, to Lewis and Clark Mental Health Center. It had earlier been proposed that the library building be leased for $1 per month, but the Mental Health Center had asked consideration of the city performing routine maintenance. The proposed lease provided for $100 per month payment to cover this. The lease was for five years with a five-year option.
• Yankton Public School System school lunch cooks are attending a two-day workshop in Sioux Falls today and Friday. Yankton High School cooks attending are Doreen Tim, Mrs. Max Arndt, Eveline Simonsen, Lola Lubbers, Delores Stanage, Ruth Highland, Floris Helland, Marlene Schemp and Joan Branaugh. From the Ecko program system at the high school Joyce Grahm, Janice Frailing, Florence Kaiser, Shirley Huber, Jean Mutchler and Rosine Horacek are attending. Middle school cooks attending are Mabel Olson, Thelma Avery, Florence Callaghan, Audrey Wuebben, Elsie Huber and Lorraine Evans.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, August 10, 1997
• No paper
