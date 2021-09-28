Yankton, SD (57078)

Today

Cloudy skies during the morning hours followed by thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 86F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers during the evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 59F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.