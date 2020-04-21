Next Monday, some of the community’s children will be returning to Yankton’s Boys & Girls Club.
The club, which has been closed since last month due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will open its doors on April 27 to 40 of Yankton’s first responders’ children aged 5-11. The club will be open from 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. for those families until further notice.
The club will remain closed to the general public until social distancing restrictions are relaxed.
“Initially, we were approached by Avera Sacred Heart Hospital, and they asked us if we would be willing to provide some sort of assistance to their families for the health care workers,” Koty Matthiesen, the club’s executive director, told the Press & Dakotan. “So, we did a lot of investigating as to best practices when it comes to safety, sanitation and social distancing, and we came to the conclusion that we wanted to do this for the community.”
Having decided to serve Avera’s medical workers, the club sent out a survey, offing the option to families at Yankton Medical Clinic, the Yankton Police Department, the Yankton Fire Department and the Human Services Center (HSC).
“We ended up finding out that there was a lot of interest and a lot of need,” Matthiesen said. “We asked them to provide documentation that they needed care, and then we investigated how many kids, what ages, and what our protocol and policies will be once we opened. We’ve partnered with Avera, so they went over a lot of sanitation protocols that they’re doing at the hospital.”
Groups of eight children led by two staff members will be placed in eight different rooms in the club for the day. Children will be divided by age group, but siblings will be kept together, Matthiesen said. Staff and children will not be shuffled from group to group, and the groups will not have contact with each other.
Groups will have gym time and outside play time.
A big challenge was planning for the groups to move safely through the building.
“We were fortunate to have a really great facilities manager, and he’s done a lot of research on the virus itself,” Matthiesen said. “He’s done a lot of research on what avenues in the building we’re going to be taking for each classroom; we’re designating one bathroom per classroom, and he has strategically placed the classrooms throughout the building so that there’s not a whole lot of intertwining of kids.”
Parents are being asked to do a curbside drop-off rather than enter the building. Masked club staff will screen each child and take a temperature with no-touch thermometers donated by the hospital before taking the children inside. Once it is determined that a child or staff member is not at risk of infecting anybody, they will be given wristbands to show they have been cleared to enter the facility.
“We are working hard on trying to figure out what chemicals to use to successfully kill the bacteria,” Matthiesen said. “Also, (we are determining) what our internal protocol will be with sanitation and cleaning of the rooms, making sure our hand washing protocols are in place and making sure the kids are staying at a safe distance.”
Though Avera has provided masks for anyone to wear while inside the club, masks are not required, she said.
“I do want to mention that we’re really fortunate to partner with the Yankton School District (YSD) who will be providing breakfast and lunches to our kids,” Matthiesen said. “That’ll be really helpful and a great assistance program that we can safely give to (the children), because YSD is already following the safety and cleanliness standards for the pickup lunches that they’re providing.”
In all, the staff is excited to have children back at the club, she said.
“We’re a nonprofit and we are always feeling the generosity of our community,” Matthiesen said. “So, it just feels good to be able to give back to the people that need us most: the health care workers and first responders that are keeping our community safe.”
