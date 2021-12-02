PIERRE — Finding support from others and exercising self-care is important for survivors of suicide loss to cope with the grief and emotions that suicide can bring. South Dakota Suicide Prevention has help and resources available.
“Suicide leaves many affected by loss, such as family members, friends, colleagues, classmates, and teammates,” said Department of Social Services Cabinet Secretary Laurie Gill. “For those survivors, the grief and trauma can be especially difficult to handle. International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day is an event in which survivors of suicide loss come together to find connection, understanding and hope through shared experiences.”
Approximately 44,000 people in the United States die by suicide each year. According to the Department of Health, suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in South Dakota. There were 185 suicides in 2020 in South Dakota.
It is important that survivors of suicide receive support from others and exercise self-care. Self-care activities include focusing on your emotional needs, eating, resting, and engaging in meaningful activities such as going for walks, listening to music, or playing with a pet.
Someone who has lost a loved one to suicide can be at risk for suicide themselves. Having access to resources and a trusted person to talk to can be helpful in trying to understand and process the loss.
Resources for survivors of suicide loss are available. Visit sdsuicideprevention.org/survivors/survivors-of-suicide-loss/ for information. Sometimes professional help is needed. To locate a behavioral health provider in your area, visit dss.sd.gov/behavioralhealth/agencycounty or call the South Dakota Treatment Resource Hotline at 1-800-920-4343.
If you are experiencing thoughts of suicide, call 1.800.273.TALK (8255) or send a text to 741741. Visit SDSuicidePrevention.org or BeThe1SD.com to find resources and learn more about suicide prevention.
