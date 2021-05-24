The new parking lot in Fantle Memorial Park which will serve The Huether Family Aquatics Center will be closed to the public May 24-28 due to final construction, seal coating and striping.
For those who plan on visiting the facility during the season pass drive and the scheduled open house this week, use the parking spaces on the south side of the park or on the east side of the park. The trail system in the park provides access to aquatics center.
• On-site pass sales/pick-up — Tuesday, May 25, from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
• On-site pass sales/pick-up — Wednesday, May 26, from 3-7 p.m.
• On-site pass sales/pick-up along with the open house — Thursday, May 27, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
To purchase an aquatics center season pass online, or for more information about The Huether Family Aquatics Center, visit the City of Yankton’s webpage, www.cityofyankton.org, or call 668-5234.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.