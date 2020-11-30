WAGNER — In response to COVID-19 numbers, the Wagner Community School has resumed classes but will maintain a hybrid schedule until later this month.
The district planned to re-open Monday (Nov. 30) after closing early for Thanksgiving break. The early closure came because of the high number of students and staff testing positive or in quarantine. The district shut down with no virtual school, lunches or activities.
“Too many faculty, staff and students are COVID-19 positive and quarantined, with not enough staff or substitutes available at the present time,” the website said at the time.
The Press & Dakotan sought an update Monday from school administrators but didn’t receive a response by deadline. However, the school website didn’t indicate a change in plans to resume classes this week. The district also continued its current alternating schedule.
“After discussions with local health care facilities, Phase 2 will be extended until Friday, Dec. 18,” the district said on its website. “This means, students will be in the building Monday/Tuesday and Thursday/Friday. Wednesday’s are distance learning days.”
As of Monday, the Wagner schools had 111 students and staff in quarantine. Those numbers included nine staff members, 49 students in pre-kindergarten through fourth grade, 37 students in fifth through eighth grade, and 16 students in high school.
The school reported 11 positive cases, including six staff members, one student in pre-kindergarten through fourth grade and four students in fifth through eighth grades. No cases were recorded among high school students.
