VERMILLION — John Fanta, a pillar 3 medical school student at the University of South Dakota Sanford School of Medicine, was a winner in the 2020 American College of Physicians’ (ACP) poster and case study competition.
Fanta, from Yankton, presented his study titled “A Blue Patient Poses a Clinical Conundrum” along with a poster of his investigation at the national ACP conference that was held virtually because of the pandemic. Fanta’s case involved a patient who had been erroneously diagnosed with methemoglobinemia after taking an over-the-counter urinary pain relief medication when the patient actually had sulfhemoglobinemia.
Fanta was awarded a cash prize for his accomplishment.
