FREEMAN — Parents of future kindergarten-through-grade 11 students are invited to open houses at Freeman Academy on Jan. 15 or Feb. 5 from 2-4 p.m.
Families have two flexible visit options. One: drop in, visit with Enrollment Director Lynnelle Allison, and get grade-specific information. Two: Contact Lynnelle (lallison@FreemanAcademy.org) three days prior to the open house to arrange a tour and schedule visits with specific teachers. All guests must wear masks.
For more information call 605-925-4237.
