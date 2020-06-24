Charles Mix County’s June surge in COVID-19 cases continued in Wednesday’s daily update from the state, with the county reporting seven new positive tests.
Meanwhile, South Dakota reported one new death while Nebraska recorded seven new COVID-19 deaths in its latest update issued Tuesday night.
The number of known cases in Charles Mix County climbed to 56 Wednesday, with 39 of those being reported since June 1. The county also saw two more hospitalizations due to COVID-19, raising the total so far to 22. There are currently 33 active cases in the county. There were 49 new tests results reported Wednesday, indicating an increase in testing occurring in the county.
Yankton County reported two more positive tests Wednesday, giving it 70 known cases to date. One new hospitalization, the county’s sixth overall, was reported, while one new recovery was reported (56).
Union County reported one new positive test, its 118th. One new recovery was also reported (106).
Clay County’s number of known cases was edited down by one to 76. Cases are occasionally reassigned to other counties upon further investigation.
Statewide, South Dakota’s new death was its 84th of the year. It was uncertain where the death was located.
Other South Dakota statistics reported Wednesday included:
• Total Positive Tests — 6,419 (+66)
• Active Cases — 781 (+8)
• Total Tests — 75,077 (+1,061)
• Hospitalizations — 629 ever hospitalized (+5); 81 currently hospitalized (-4)
• Recoveries — 5,554 (+15)
In Nebraska, the seven new deaths brought the state’s COVID-19 toll to 256, according to the Department of Health and Human Services website update posted late Tuesday.
Locally, Knox (17th known case) and Cedar (11) counties each reported one new positive test.
Statewide, there were 135 new positive tests reported, bringing the total number of known cases to 18,092. The total number of tests processed rose to 161,494 (+2667).
The number of recovered cases moved to 12,099 (+119).
There are currently 125 people hospitalized (-10), while the total number hospitalized to date rose to 1,257 (+23).
