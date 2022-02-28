A copy of an Independent Auditors’ Report of the Yankton School District No. 63-3, Yankton, for the year ended June 2021 is available for public inspection.
It can be accessed during normal business hours at the business office of the School District. It can also be accessed on the Yankton School District website at http://www.ysd.k12.sd.us/apps/pages/CAFR, City of Yankton Library and also at the Department of Legislative Audit in Pierre, South Dakota, or on the Department of Legislative Audit website at http://legislativeaudit.sd.gov/reports/reports.aspx.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.