LESTERVILLE — No injuries were reported in a Lesterville structure fire early Wednesday morning.
According to the Yankton County Sheriff’s Office, a report was received at 2:55 a.m. of a garage and camper on fire at 504 First Street in Lesterville. During the fire, at least two dozen loud bangs were heard. There was a propane tank inside the camper and some turpentine was also located at the fire scene.
The garage and the camper were a total loss.
Fire Marshall Paul Koons ruled that the fire appeared to be an accident. “It appears as though burning tires in a wood stove in the garage resulted in the whole structure and camper catching fire,” the press release said.
The Lesterville Fire Department and Yankton County Sheriff’s Office responded.
