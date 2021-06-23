ROCS Seeks To Expand Reach In Yankton

The Rural Office of Community Services (ROCS) aims to strengthen its connections with the Yankton community and services it provides.
ROCS is a private, non-profit action agency based in Wagner, and has been providing services in 22 counties statewide since 1981.
At a Community Connection meeting Wednesday, hosted by ROCS, Peter Smith, the group’s executive director for the last four years, announced the organization’s intention to reach out to its communities and reconnect.
The goal of the meeting was to get an idea of Yankton’s strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) to determine how ROCS could fit in to the support structure in Yankton.
Strengths shared by attendees included inter-agency collaboration, a positive relationship between city government and service groups, a growing and engaged community, and local philanthropy and community support.
Weaknesses included limited transit and housing options.
Opportunities included structuring better coordination of services, and threats included an inability to draw workers and fill jobs.
Once compiled, ROCS will share the results of the SWOT analysis with area support agencies.
Also, ROCS will be opening a new office in Yankton.
“We are going to be teaming up and renting some office space with United Way at the Horizon Building,” Smith said. “It’s really exciting. We’re going to have much more of a presence.”
Until now, ROCS has been located in the Kanner Building on the former Human Services campus north of Yankton’s 31st Street/Highway 50.
“When COVID happened, it was really hard to meet, to reach out to people,” he said. “We could do a phone call. We had all the technology like everybody else did, but sometimes, we need that person to come in and talk, due to stressors and trauma.”
ROCS maintains a presence in many of its counties, but its presence in Yankton will be greater due to economic and population growth in the area, Smith said.
“We’ll all have hours there, we’ll have conference rooms, we’ll be able to see people,” he said. “Individuals will be able to walk to it and get to it easier. I’ve already reached out to (Yankton Transit) and they’re going to work with us.”
ROCS’s services include: senior meals, weatherization and home rehab, transportation and emergency services.
ROCS Transit provides accessible transportation services in 17 counties for anything from medical, educational and professional to social, shopping and personal for about $2 per ride.
“Our transit is quite extensive,” Smith said. “We get a lot of veterans, and we have veterans grant programs. We help get veterans rides all over the state, it could be in a different state — for medical services. We’re a Medicaid provider of those services.”
Through its dining service, ROCS offers free senior meals.
“You know Christie Hauer, who runs the Senior Center here and the nutrition program? That’s not us, that’s her,” he said. “We do the same thing in Bon Homme County and 25 other counties, but we call it ROCS Dining Services.”
ROCS also offers other kinds of meal programs, including food pantry support and services, Smith said.
“There’s plenty of meal programs here (in Yankton), but we are seeking to help in other nutritional areas, like food insecurity,” Smith said. “We’re trying to see where we can help our community more due to its changing needs.”
The Weatherization and Home Rehab Program helps make homes healthy and safe — not just efficient, he said.
“(We address) flow of air, radon, and all those types of things,” Smith said. “What we’re doing is much more in depth. You think, ‘Replace some windows, put some caulking here and go home.’ No. It’s much more serious.”
“The goal of (Wednesday’s) meeting was for ROCS to get more invested in the communities in which it is already working to solve problems,” he said. “This isn’t a one-time deal. We are going to continue it.”
For more information, visit www.rocsinc.org/
