• Perseus Dalton, 18, Crofton, Neb., was arrested Wednesday for intentional damage to property ($400-$1,000)/second-degree vandalism.
• Nolan Peterson, 38, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday on a probation hold.
• Reid Lande, 32, Beresford, was arrested Wednesday on two warrants for breach of conditions without order.
• Jason Frazier, 39, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday on warrants for violation of probation, grand theft, third-degree burglary and habitual offender.
