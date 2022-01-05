YSD Adjusts COVID Plan Per New CDC Guidelines

The Yankton School District has updated its Safe Return to School Plan to conform to new guidelines issued last week by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
The new CDC recommendations shorten COVID-19 isolation and quarantine recommendations for children and adults.
Tuesday, the school district sent an email to parents announcing the policy change, with the updated portion of the plan attached. The sections primarily affected by the change include 1.3 Suspected and Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Procedures, Isolate; and 1.4 Close Contacts, Quarantine.
Most notably, quarantine and isolation have been reduced to about 5 days under certain circumstances.
Employees and students of the Yankton School District who test positive for COVID-19 should isolate, and, regardless of vaccination status, should:
• Stay home for five days, beginning with the first full day following initial symptoms as Day 1;
• Those with no symptoms or symptoms resolving after five days (24 hours fever free without fever reducing medications), may return to school, but must continue to wear a mask around others for five additional days;
• If fever persists, those individuals should stay home until fever free.
Anyone notified by the South Dakotan Department of Health (DOH) that they are close contacts to a case of COVID should quarantine.
However, if the close contact has been boosted, has completed the primary series of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine within the last six months or the primary series of Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine within the last two months, that person may instead mask for 10 days when around others.
Also, the plan calls for testing on Day 5, if possible, and testing and staying home if symptoms develop.
Anyone who received the primary series of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine over six months ago and is not boosted, or has completed the primary series of J&J over two months ago and is not boosted or is unvaccinated, should also stay home for five days and then mask around others for an additional five days.
Those unable to quarantine must mask for 10 days and test on Day 5, if possible. Anyone who develops symptoms should be tested and remain home.
Any questions regarding the update should be directed to the Yankton School District.
