VERMILLION — Join in for a discussion of the 2022 Greening Vermillion’s pick for the Earth Days Book Discussion: “The Book of Joy: Lasting Happiness in a Changing World” by the Dalai Lama & Archbishop Desmond Tutu. The program will take place Tuesday, April 19, at 6:30 p.m. at the Edith B. Siegrist Vermillion Public Library, 18 Church Street, Vermillion.
The New York Times bestseller, describes the five days in April 2015 that Archbishop Tutu and the Dalai Lama spent together in Dharamsala, India during which they explored the Nature of True Joy and confront each of the Obstacles of Joy — from fear, stress, and anger to grief, illness, and death. They then offer us the Eight Pillars of Joy, which provide the foundation for lasting happiness. Throughout, they include stories, wisdom, and science. Finally, they share their daily Joy Practices that anchor their own emotional and spiritual lives.
Register at bit.ly/vpljoy to receive a copy of the book and to get the Zoom link. This program will also be held in person at the Vermillion Public Library, in the Kozak Room.
This program was made in partnership with Greening Vermillion, visit GreeningVermillion.org for more Earth Day events.
For questions, email vplstaff@vermillionpubliclibrary.org.
