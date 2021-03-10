100 Years Ago
Friday, March 11, 1921
• It is not often that spring ploughing can be done in the first week in March but this year seems to afford the exception. Frick Bros. were engaged in breaking up some pasture land last week.
• A fulltime playground supervisor for Yankton, and the development of vacant lots outside crowded school grounds for playground purposes, were advocated at the school board meeting last night.
75 Years Ago
Monday, March 11, 1946
• A sweet tooth furor swept the town of Gayville recently with the arrival of 3,000 pounds of corn sugar at the Mullaney elevator, for sale – unrationed. The manager, George P. Garvey, was the most sought after citizen for several hours that Gayville has known for many a day.
• Radio station WNAX of Yankton was the recipient Saturday of one of three awards for outstanding public service given by the late Alfred I. DuPont, the presentation being made by Mrs. DuPont in New York and broadcast over the American Broadcasting Company network. WNAX received the award given to stations below 5,000 kilowatts.
50 Years Ago
Thursday, March 11, 1971
• For several years Sister Jeanette Klimisch, director of dramatics at Mouth Marty College, has wanted to produce a comedy by Moliere, the 17th century satirist of social foibles. She couldn’t, however, because doing such a play with actors from off-campus was difficult. Now, with Mount Marty in its second official year of coed status, she has enough male students on campus.
• Specially made resistors, made by Dale Electronics, were left behind on the moon in a device known as “Lunar Atmosphere Detector” and joined other components on the moon’s surface made by Dale Electronics. Components made by South Dakota and Nebraska people in Dale plants have been involved in every major space endeavor since the flight of “Pioneer” in 1958, which was termed America’s first successful satellite launched.
25 Years Ago
Monday, March 11, 1996
• Ray Ringling has presided over a lot of births during his 12 years in the cattle business. But even he was surprised when one of his cows gave birth to a calf last month that was twice the weight of an average newborn. It took three people to lift the Angus-Gelbvieh calf, named Bubba, onto the feed scale at the Ringling farm. The calf, born on Leap Day, checked in at 172 pounds.
• Meeting this week on the University of South Dakota campus, the South Dakota Supreme Court will hear an appeal by a man convicted in the death of a Freeman native
