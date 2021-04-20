OMAHA, Neb. — Recognizing an increase in opioid overdose deaths during the pandemic, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) announced its 20th Take Back Day scheduled for Saturday, April 24.
DEA collected a record-high amount of expired, unwanted and unused prescription medications during the last Take Back Day in October, with the public turning in close to 500 tons of unwanted drugs. Throughout the 10-year span of Take Back Day, the DEA has brought in more than 6,800 tons of prescription drugs, including more than 249 tons from the five state Omaha Division.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. has seen an increase in overdose deaths during the COVID-19 pandemic, with 83,544 Americans overdosing during the 12-month period ending July 1, 2020, the most ever recorded in a 12-month span. The increase in drug overdose deaths appeared to begin prior to the COVID-19 health emergency, but accelerated significantly during the first months of the pandemic.
Studies indicate that a majority of abused prescription drugs come from family and friends, including from home medicine cabinets. With that in mind, clearing out unused medicine and disposing of it properly is essential.
The public can drop off potentially dangerous prescription medications at collection sites which will adhere to local COVID-19 guidelines and regulations in order to maintain the safety of all participants and local law enforcement.
DEA and its partners will collect tablets, capsules, patches and other solid forms of prescription drugs. Liquids (including intravenous solutions), syringes and other sharps, and illegal drugs will not be accepted. DEA will continue to accept vaping devices and cartridges at its drop off locations provided lithium batteries are removed.
Helping people dispose of potentially harmful prescription drugs is just one way DEA is working to reduce addiction and stem overdose deaths.
Learn more about Take Back Day or locate a collection site near you at www.deatakeback.com, or by calling 800-882-9539. New collection sites will be added between now and April 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.