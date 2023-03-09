A thick blanket of plains snowpack and above-average mountain runoff is making forecasters lean toward a potential for flooding in some areas this spring.
During the Missouri River Basin Water Management Monthly Update webinar Thursday, National Weather Service hydrologist Kevin Low said that chances of flooding in the basin are rising as more snow is added to the mix.
“Flood risk for this spring varies across the Missouri River basin this year,” he said. “Last month, I would’ve said we’ve got a reduced risk for flooding. That’s not the case everywhere now.”
However, he said this doesn’t necessarily mean everyone will be seeing rapidly rising waters.
“For much of the basin, there does remain a reduced flood risk due to the ongoing drought,” he said. “Water years 2020, 2021 and 2022 was the tenth driest three-year period in 125 years of record keeping, and the latest drought monitor released (Thursday) morning indicated that just over half the basin remains in some category of drought. However, with a near-average to above-average mountain snowpack and a significant plains snowpack has resulted in a near-normal to above-normal flood risk in pockets of the mountain west and northern plains.”
Flood risks vary greatly, with Low saying the Missouri River basin — among others with exception to the North Platte basin — is looking at a low runoff year for mountain snowpack.
However, localized flooding could be driven by the significant snowfalls experienced by the northern plains this year with some areas seeing nearly 7 inches of snow-water-equivalent (SWE).
“Eastern South Dakota has (SWE) in the 2- to 5-inch range,” Low said. “This plains snowpack accounts for the flood risk that does exist in the northern plains despite the ongoing drought. … Risks for flooding now through early June are dependent upon the timing and location of snowmelt, rain-on-snow events and rain events.”
Flooding was listed as likely along the James River, Vermillion River, Big Sioux River and Little Sioux River.
However, while flooding may affect these rivers, the Missouri River in the northern plains, at least at this time, is anticipated to have a quiet year.
Ryan Larsen, Reservoir Regulation Team Lead with the United States Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), said runoff above Sioux City is forecast at only 21.5 million acre feet (MAF) this year.
“We are expecting below-average runoff during the high-runoff periods of March-April, typically when the plains snowpack melts, and May-July, typically when the mountain snowpack melts,” he said.
While the thick blanket of snow in eastern South Dakota and North Dakota may contribute to some flooding in the coming weeks, Larsen said it will have some benefit.
“Most of this snowpack is covering the James and Big Sioux watersheds, which drain into the Missouri River downstream of the system of reservoirs,” he said. “The plains snowpack will help replenish the soil moisture deficit, which is reflected in the drought seasonal outlook showing drought improvement and removal over much of the Dakotas.”
Larsen added that the snowpack in the Dakotas isn’t expected to melt until the end of the month.
