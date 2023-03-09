Flood Concerns
Buy Now

The James River crossing on Highway 81 north of Yankton.

 Kelly Hertz/P^D

A thick blanket of plains snowpack and above-average mountain runoff is making forecasters lean toward a potential for flooding in some areas this spring.

During the Missouri River Basin Water Management Monthly Update webinar Thursday, National Weather Service hydrologist Kevin Low said that chances of flooding in the basin are rising as more snow is added to the mix.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.