Bietz To Resign As YSD Business Manager

Yankton School District (YSD) Business Manager Jason Bietz has announced his resignation.
“After A LOT of soul searching the past few months, I have submitted my resignation as business manager of the Yankton School District effective June 30,” Bietz posted to Facebook.
Most recently, Bietz’s tenure as business manager oversaw the elimination of YSD’s debts, a successful opt-out of $1,850,000 annually for four years beginning in 2020 and fiscal planning for the YSD’s Early Childhood Education Center.
“I am humbled and thankful for the opportunity to have served two of the best school districts in South Dakota with some of the very best colleagues and board members for the past 25 years,” he said.
Bietz joined the Yankton School District as its business manager in 2008. Before that, he was the business manager for Dakota Valley School District for 10 years.
“I am also grateful for the top-notch education my children have received in the YSD,” he said. “With my youngest graduating this year, it is time for a new adventure pursuing other interests and opportunities.”
Since his arrival in the Yankton School District, Bietz has been recognized several times for excellence in his field, including a Certificate of Excellence in Financial Reporting, which he received 12 times between 2008 and 2019, as well as being named Outstanding South Dakota School Business Official for 2020.
YSD Superintendent Wayne Kindle told the Press & Dakotan that Bietz has been an outstanding business manager for the school district.
“He knows school finance as good as anybody in the state and is a respected leader in his profession,” he said. “We will truly miss Jason not only for his talents as our business manager but also his presence within our community.”
Kindle also thanked Bietz for his longtime dedication to the Yankton School District and wished him success.
“I don’t know what the future holds, but I am excited to write the next chapter with (my wife) Kathi Walz Bietz,” Bietz said.
