BROOKINGS — To address drought concerns, as well as weed and pest inquiries, South Dakota State University (SDSU) Extension will feature two booth locations at the 2021 South Dakota State Fair Sept. 2-6 in Huron. The SDSU WEED Project and SDSU Extension will both be showcased in the Expo Building.
According to Paul O. Johnson, SDSU Extension Weed Science Coordinator, this is the 52nd year the SDSU WEED Project has had a presence at the State Fair.
“With the very trying year, there will not be a featured weed or plant, but we will be ready to answer any questions you may have with the problems this year’s weather has caused in weed control,” says Johnson. “In addition, we will be ready to answer questions you may have in planning for next year’s crops.”
The weed display will have crop and pasture weeds along with a lawn and garden weed area. The display will again have several publications that attendees can take home to reference areas of concern.
The SDSU Extension booth will host resources from various disciplines and educational programs across the state. Information on forage and water quality testing will be available, as well as free water quality testing meters, courtesy of SDSU Extension and the South Dakota Cattlemen’s Cattle Feeders Council. A limited number of water meters are available, so interested individuals should make sure to visit the booth early in the day.
The Food and Families capstone will showcase the Farm to School program, along with several other health and wellness initiatives, while the Community Vitality team will highlight the South Dakota Remote Works training program and the new Building Highly Effective Boards course.
For more information, visit the SDSU Extension Events page (extension.sdstate.edu/events).
