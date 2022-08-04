100 Years
Saturday, August 5, 1922
• Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Simonson celebrated yesterday the “fiftieth anniversary” of their wedding day. The event was planned and carried out by friends and neighbors, very much to the surprise and pleasure of the pioneer couple. Fifty years ago, on the same site, the Rev. Emil Christianson united in marriage Andrew Simonson and Miss Lina Berg, with eight persons present including the bride and groom, and the minister and his wife.
• Yankton’s paving bonds will have to be voted again to be legal, in the opinion of Wood & Oakley, Chicago bond attorneys, according to a letter received from the firm by Acting City Attorney L.W. Henderson this morning.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, August 5, 1947
• The oppressive heat was marching on today, and as it continued, the corn crop prospects for the Yankton county area began to dwindle more and more. In many spots throughout the county, the corn was beginning to burn and wilt in the torrid heat. The corn has been parched for moisture the past week or so, with only a few token showers falling since July 19.
• A total of 30 diplomas will be awarded to candidates at the summer commencement at Southern State Teachers College on Friday, August 15, at 11 a.m. Nine candidates will receive four-year diplomas, six two-year diplomas will be awarded and fifteen one-year diplomas will be granted.
50 Years Ago
Saturday, August 5, 1972
• The Navy announced Friday that a Yankton sailor has been lost at sea. Seaman Apprentice Larry Lee Biesman, son of Mr. and Mrs. Ednor Biesman, Yankton, apparently fell overboard Tuesday from the San Diego-based amphibious cargo ship Mobile. The accident occurred about 750 miles north of Hawaii while the Mobile was en route to San Diego from the Vietnam war zone.
• A dream of many young people, to see Europe, became reality for Leo Cwach Jr., Yankton, when he was selected as a delegate for the People-to-People Citizen Ambassador Program. The 4-H-sponsored Ambassador program allows persons from different backgrounds to meet, communicate and understand each other, therefore, lessening world tension.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, August 5, 1997
• UPS service in the area came to a halt Monday as it did throughout the United States. Twenty-four United Parcel Service workers began picketing in Vermillion, joining a nationwide Teamster strike.
• A bill that would exempt South Dakotans who work at Gavins Point Dam from paying Nebraska state income tax passed the U.S. House of Representatives late Monday night. Under current law, Nebraska taxes half the total wages of non-residents who work in the state. South Dakota, on the other hand, does not have an income tax.
