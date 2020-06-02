Yankton officially greeted the arrival of June with a new temperature record.
The community’s official observing station recorded 98 degrees Monday to set a new record for June 1. The previous record was 96 degrees set back in 1934.
The temperature at the Yankton Airport on Tuesday topped out at 95 degrees, short of the record of 101, also set in 1934.
Cooler temperatures are expected heading into the weekend.
