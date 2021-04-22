• Sidney Buchholtz, 28, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday on a warrant for failure to appear.
• Joshua Stark, 36, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday on a probation hold.
• Maron Redding, 54, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday on a warrant for failure to appear.
• Travis Hornedeagle, 39, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday on warrants for failure to appear and second-degree petty theft.
